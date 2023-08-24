The Cameron County’s Annual Super Weekend will be a three-day, county-wide affair where residents and visitors alike can enjoy vendor fairs, games and competitions, kids’ activities, local sales and live music.
Friday, Aug. 25 events will center on North Broad Street in Emporium. Register for the cornhole competition at the Emporium Fire Hall at 5 p.m., and bags fly at 5:30. Grab dinner from a local restaurant or check out Anytime Lunch onsite. North Broad Street is closed for Six Pak to play 6-10 p.m.
If art is more your thing, register for the window art competition starting at 3 p.m. at Sarah Jane’s Art Studio. Supplies are provided and business windows assigned on a first come basis. Public judging is on Saturday; window paint Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26 will start with the Cameron County Farmer’s Market on Chestnut Street at 9 a.m. followed by 40-plus vendors filling the business district from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. There are raffles and giveaways, artisans and baked goods.
Food trucks and concessions will be in town all day, in addition to special menus and sales at local restaurants.
Kids activities can be found from 1-4 p.m. in Kids Central on Chestnut Street with bubbles, slushies, cotton candy, crafts, cookie decorating, games and giveaways.
Activities include Insane Terrain Park Blindfolded Back Seat Driver Race and RC Paintball Competition on Cherry Street, and the rock wall from 1-5 p.m. in Town Center. Anything Race will be at 2:30 p.m. on Greenwood Street and Battle of the Barrel will be 3-5 p.m. on North Broad Street. The scavenger hunt from 3-5 p.m. starts at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce.
Local musicians will play from noon until 2 p.m. at the Town Center with local punk band Phaser playing from 4-5 followed by the Colin Alvarez Band from Harrisburg playing 6-10.
Parking is available in the West Creek Rails to Trails Parking lot on Third Street, or the streetside throughout town outside the town center.
Sunday, Aug. 27 will start with a community non-denominational worship service in the Town Center at 10:30 a.m.
Driftwood will have a community picnic and party from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. as they celebrate Buckie the Bucktail Rock Snake at Driftwood Municipal Park. Visitors will find a free hot dog lunch, rock painting and kids’ activities and giveaways.
Each year this event gets bigger and bigger and the organizers are so excited for what 2023 will bring. Follow us on Facebook for more information www.facebook.com/SuperWeekendCamCo.