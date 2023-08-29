Many people are afraid of the ocean because of its inhabitants. If you were to ask which oceanic animal someone is most afraid of, many will say sharks.
Sharks are misunderstood animals, with propaganda being spread every day. Every shark attack is blasted on the news, but we’re never told about the 270,000 sharks killed every day. While sharks are apex predators, they only bite around 70 people a year, with only five dying from it.
An example of this propaganda can be the Young Observer scholastic books, which are put into school libraries, with one titled, “Tiger Sharks and Other Dangerous Animals.”
“Jaws,” one of the most well known movies from 1975, caused a 63% increase in shark fishing. Peter Benchley, the author of the book “Jaws” was based on, regrets creating it in the first place, as does Steven Spielberg, the producer of the movie.
Sharks are crucial to the ocean ecosystem. The shark population, as a whole, is able to eat a wide arrangement of different things. Some eat seals, large fish, rays and squid while others will eat crustaceans, plankton and shrimp.
With sharks maintaining so many different species below them, they are crucial. Too much of one thing can be extremely damaging. If sharks went extinct, populations of many oceanic animals would fly out of control, destroying the ecosystem even further.
There’s more than 500 species of sharks, but so many of those species have dropped drastically due to finning, fishing and by-catch. Shark fin soup is the main reason why finning is so popular. Emperors in Ancient China would eat the dish as a sign of wealth and generosity.
Now, during the modern day, it has spread to the middle class of China, Malaysia and Thailand under those same pretenses. Shark fins are also mainly cartilage and have little, if any, nutritional value. Is killing an entire species really worth getting a little recognition for being wealthy?
The ocean is unbelievably important to all organisms that inhabit the Earth. The ocean provides over 50% of the world’s oxygen. We are able to fish for food and sail across the globe due to the ocean. It even offers relaxation through beach trips and cruises.
Yet, despite this, we pollute it every day. Oil spills into it, infecting ocean life. Plastic islands are solid enough to stand on. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the biggest trash island, is 620,000 square miles. That’s almost three times the size of France.
Plastic is one of the most major contributors to pollution in the world. More than 50% of our plastic is one-time use. The plastic we use will be on this Earth much longer than you and I.
So, how much are you contributing to these statistics? Ask yourself, could you do better? I know I could. Do you really care about what you just read?
