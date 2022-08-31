McKean County nonprofits and faith-based organizations now have an opportunity to apply for a grant from the Mc- Kean County Community Foundation and the McKean County board of commissioners partnership. These grant monies are available from dollars McKean County received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The McKean County Community Foundation board of directors is accepting grant applications and providing the administrative services on behalf of the McKean County commissioners. The grants committee, appointed by the MCCF board, plans to meet in late September and will recommend and approve distribution by mid-October.
The grant application deadline is Sept. 15. Applications are now available on the Community Foundation website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org to any county-wide 501c3 nonprofits, as well as faith-based organizations that provide services to the public in McKean County.
The maximum grant award for each organization is $10,000. The grant requests must seek to support projects that will impact McKean County residents by meeting the needs of the community.
Projects can expand or enhance current programs or fund new programs. All programs and projects must have a solid plan for sustainability. Contact the Community Foundation with any questions.
The McKean County Community Foundation provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes, while improving the quality of life in communities.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies is the parent company of the Elk County Community Foundation and the McKean County Community Foundation. For more information, contact the Community Foundation at 844-238-2289.