Ryan Frair, 24, of Lima, N.Y., died in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Ceres Township, McKean County Jan. 3.
According to state police at Lewis Run, Tifany M. Prescott, 28, of Portville, N.Y., crashed her 2007 Dodge Nitro after traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to negotiate a left curve. She lost control of the car and hit a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
The passenger, Friar, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by McKean County Deputy Coroner Marty Henneman.
Charges against Prescott are pending in district court.