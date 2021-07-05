Several tools were reportedly stolen from a garage on Chestnut Street, Stewardson Township, sometime between May 25 and June 25.
According to a state police report, the stolen items have a total estimated value of $2,660. Stolen was a Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw ($700), S Tool 12-piece metric Allen sockets ($100), Autel Engine Analyzer ($1,050), S Tool long flex-head ratchet valued at ($90), S Tool straight ratchet ($90), S Tool channel locks flex-head ($90), S Tool channel locks straight ($90), Drill Doctor drill bit sharpener ($200), Milwaukee ½-inch drill ($150) and Crafts drill ($100).
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.