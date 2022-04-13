District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, following sentencing at the McKean County Courthouse on April 7, Kristopher Johnson will serve 18-36 months in State Prison and 48 months concurrent probation for arson (endangering firemen); burglary; criminal trespass and theft.
The defendant had previously pled guilty to intentionally setting a fire at a seasonal residence on West Washington Street, a house next door to the Corydon Volunteer Fire Department station.
The defendant had been a fireman with the department at the time of the crimes and then responded to the scene with the firemen who arrived to fight the fire.
The defendant’s sentence was sought due to the danger that all fire, particularly arson, poses to firemen.
DA Shaffer quoted an expert in the case who gave an example to illustrate the experience of a fireman: the expert posed the scenario of entering a dimly-lit home you’ve never been, carrying 100 pounds of equipment in oven-like temperatures, and trying to locate an object somewhere in that house in a very short period of time. The risk of injury from numerous sources and disease due to toxic chemicals and debris that firemen face makes every fire a life and death matter.
The defendant will have to pay $99,000 in restitution for the arson.
The defendant was also sentenced for a theft of $70 from the fire department.
The case was investigated by Trooper Andy Eliason of the Pennsylvania State Police at Lewis Run. District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.