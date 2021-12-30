McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, following a jury trial at the McKean County Courthouse on Dec. 20, Matthew Howard of Bradford was convicted of crimes related to assaulting another individual.
The defendant was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and terroristic threats.
The charges stemmed from an investigation into the defendant’s actions in regards to stabbing another male with a knife in the city of Bradford in July 2020.
The case was investigated by Officer Clayton Yohe of the City of Bradford Police. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Shade prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Sentencing will be scheduled by the court.