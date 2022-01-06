McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, on Dec. 31, 2021, Foster Township Police arrested Eric Walter Newburg, 28, of Bradford, for crimes related to a possession of a controlled substance.
Newburg is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigating officer Eric Neiswonger, of Foster Township Police, filed the charges against Newburg following a traffic stop in Foster Township of a vehicle in which Newburg was a passenger.
The charges followed a search of the vehicle which yielded approximately one pound of marijuana and numerous other items including dozens of small baggies and a grinder.
Newburg was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Dominic Cercone who set bail at $10,000 straight and Newburg was remanded to the McKean County Jail.