Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, McKean County district attorney, reports that, on April 21, Jamie Reedus-Gilyard was sentenced by a McKean County judge to 24 months to 48 months in state prison for causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Reedus-Gilyard was charged after City of Bradford Police responded to the Lighter Side bar in Bradford on Jan. 24, 2020 for a report of a stabbing. Paramedics treated the victims on scene and both were later treated at hospitals after suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was taken to an out-of-area hospital due to the location of his injury. One victim suffered injury to his torso and another victim, who was an employee, suffered injury to his hand trying to stop the initial assault.
Prior to police arrival, Reedus-Gilyard fled the scene and was unable to be located. Reedus-Gilyard was ultimately apprehended by New York authorities and was extradited back to Pennsylvania to face the charges.
Reedus-Gilyard was also ordered to have no contact with the victims, not be on the premises of the Lighter Side bar, pay restitution, and undergo drug and alcohol and mental health assessments.
Sgt. Jason Daugherty of the City of Bradford Police investigated the case.