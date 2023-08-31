State police at Lewis Run will be conducting child passenger safety seat checks in September at the following locations:
Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Kane Community Center, 46, North Fraley Street, Kane and Port Allegany Fire Department, 64 West Maple Street, Port Allegany.
Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Kane Community Center and Bradford City Fire Department, 25 Chestnut Street, Bradford.
Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Port Allegany Fire Department.
Anyone with questions can contact the state police at Lewis Run, 814-368-9230.