The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Edward Hussien Sheehy, 43, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 5, Sheehy was the passenger in a vehicle stopped on Route 44, Eulalia Township. Police reportedly detected the odor of marijuana on Sheehy, who was allegedly in possession of marijuana and a smoking pipe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Teresa Lynn Hulings, 51, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 5, police stopped Hulings’ vehicle on Route 44, Eulalia Township. After police reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, Hulings revoked their consent to a search. A search warrant was obtained and police reportedly found a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Colin David King, 22, of New Holland, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane. On Dec. 19, 2021, police observed King’s vehicle swerving on Route 6, Coudersport. King allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .23% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Dakota Orion Dunn, 20, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with criminal trespass. On Feb. 16, Dunn allegedly entered the property of OIP and an apartment upstairs on Second Street, Coudersport. Dunn was reportedly observed hiding inside the apartment when police entered with the rightful leasee. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Eric Allen Karr, 56, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft of property lost, mislaid or delivery by mistake. On March 5, an individual reportedly left their wallet with $800 cash inside at Sheetz, Coudersport. When they returned to retrieve it, it had been emptied of cash and turned over to employees. Karr was allegedly seen on security footage picking the wallet up off the ground, leaning inside his vehicle and then leaving the wallet on the trash can outside. Karr allegedly told police he spent the money, but then turned over $370 in cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Mark Joseph Morocko, 56, of Renovo, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving — serious bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. On March 2, police observed Morocko’s truck at Sheetz, Coudersport, with an expired registration. Morocko reportedly then moved the truck from one fuel pump to another, parking sideways. Morocko reportedly displayed signs of impairment and was allegedly in possession of marijuana, individually packaged bags of crystal methamphetamine, several prescription medications and several items of drug paraphernalia. Morocko was also wearing a Pennsylvania State Police hat that he reportedly told police he took from another person. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.