The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Sandra Rose Hurd, 32, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with criminal mischief. On Jan. 30, police responded to a house Hurd was renting, where several items were reportedly damaged, costing the property owner an estimated $26,648.55 to repair. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.
Derek Joseph Glover, 27, of Austin, and was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with harassment, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 11, Glover allegedly grabbed another person’s arm, pushed them to the floor and threw items belonging to the person outside. Glover reportedly told police drug paraphernalia and drugs found inside the house belonged to him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.
Erica Lynn Carpin, 28, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 11, Carpin was reportedly found in possession of marijuana and a smoking pipe when police responded to her home in a separate incident. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.
Ziyar Adam Bassam, 24, of Amherst, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 29, police reportedly observed Bassam’s vehicle cross over the center line on Route 44, Coudersport Borough. During a traffic stop, Bassam was allegedly found to be in possession of about three grams of marijuana and a blunt. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.
Dakota M. Jones, 23, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, fraudulent use/removal of a license plate and driving at a safe speed. On Jan. 13, Jones’ vehicle allegedly left the roadway and hit a tree off North Hollow Road, Eulalia Township. Police found the license plate was registered to a different vehicle and reportedly observed marijuana and a grinder inside the car. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30.
Michael Edward Algoso, 55, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. On June 19, 2020, police responded to a report of harassment on Lower Lane, Coudersport. When police asked Algoso was found in a shed and when police asked him to come out, he allegedly picked up two large knives. After police made seven attempts to gain his cooperation, Algoso reportedly raised his arm while still holding the knives. Police deployed a taser and took Algoso into custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.