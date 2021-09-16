The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Tye Joseph Dynda, 27, of Westminster, Co., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI BAC .10%-.16%, no rear lights and turning movements/required signals. On July 4, police observed Dynda driving without tail lights illuminated on Route 872, Portage Township. Dynda allegedly failed to use a turn signal when pulling over, displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .103% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Kenton Bruce Kurtz, 72, of Stewartson, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with expired vehicle registration, DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10-.16% and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. On July 14, police observed Kurtz’s vehicle weaving on Route 872, Portage Township, and found his registration had been expired as of December 2020. Police found an empty beer can in the car and a blood draw resulted in .105% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Benjamin Clay Riddle, 37, of Rush, Ky., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with no rear lights, improper sunscreening, DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater and failure to keep right. On July 23, police observed Riddle’s vehicle cross the double yellow line on Route 6, Coudersport. The truck had an inoperable center brake light and dark tint on the driver’s window. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .220% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.
John Philip Watters, 62, of Lower Burrell, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, license suspended/revoked, disregarding traffic lane, failure to provide documents, failure to use a seatbelt, restraint systems — child booster seat, failure to stop and render aid, false information, driving without insurance and accidents involving damage. On April 16, Watters allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene after he was seen driving erratically with a child in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt on Route 872, Wharton Township. When police made contact later, Watters displayed signs of intoxication and refused a blood test. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.