The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Chantalle Elizabeth Tubbs, 25, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with endangering the welfare of children, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. On Dec. 14, police responded for a welfare check on two children who were reportedly seen walking alone along Route 6. The children were reportedly under the care of Tubbs, who police found in bed behind a locked door. She allegedly displayed signs of drug use and told police she used methamphetamine. Police reportedly found needles in the home. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Justin Kline, 37, of Crawfordsville, Ariz., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with make/repair/sell/etc. offensive weapons, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. On July 3, during a traffic stop on Main Street, Coudersport, police observed the driver, Kline, allegedly displayed signs of drug use. Police found five syringes filled with methamphetamine and brass knuckles in the car. A blood draw tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Angela Renee Ketcham, 55, of Ulysses, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with retail theft and criminal attempt. On Oct. 31, Ketcham allegedly took items totaling $207.88 from Dollar General, Coudersport, without paying. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.
Brittany Ann Corter, 25, of Bradford, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, operating privilege suspended/revoked, driving without a license, driving without valid inspection, fictitious/stolen/issued without inspection, failure to carry registration, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. On Sept. 29, police observed Corter driving on Route 6 while her license was suspended. During a traffic stop, Corter was allegedly in possession of a firearm without registration and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. She allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Dylan Kyle Simmons, 20, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with duties at stop signs, possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, uses/possession of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. On Sept. 26, police observed Simmons fail to stop at a stop sign when turning onto Route 6 from One Mine Road, Eulalia Township. Simmons was found to be in possession of suspected THC wax and Adderall pills, allegedly displayed signs of impairment a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Kirk G. Padilla, 37, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was charged by the PA Game Commission with buying and selling game. On Nov. 25, 2020, Padilla allegedly attempted to sell venison in the form of jerky through his Facebook account, and then attempted to barter the jerky for honey from someone in Alaska. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Caleb Stewart Hurd, 21, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with no rear lights and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. On Oct. 17, police observed Hurd driving with inoperable license plate lights on Route 872, Eulalia Township. Hurd allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Timothy Michael Pierce, 41, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana. On Oct. 7, Pierce, a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, was allegedly in possession of a ratchet socket with marijuana residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Kevin J. Spencer, 50, of Jamestown, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with no rear lights, careless driving, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. On Sept. 26, police observed Spencer driving on Main Street, Coudersport, with inoperable license plate lights. Spencer allegedly displayed signs of impairment and was in possession of marijuana roaches. A blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Cassidy E. Main, 22, of Coudedsport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with unsworn falsification to authorities. On July 28, Main reportedly recanted a statement made in May that another individual physically assaulted her. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.