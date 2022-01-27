The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Alexis Priscill Horning, 23, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. On Oct. 27, 2021, Horning was stopped for a traffic violation on E. Second Street, Sweden Township. She allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.
Carl Stephen Holmes, 40, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with failure to verify address/be photographed. Holmes allegedly failed to complete an annual verification as required by Megan’s Law by the Jan. 1 deadline. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Zachary Raymond Cote, 28, and Alyssa Marie Robichaud, 30, both of Port Allegany, were both charged by Coudersport Borough Police with criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Jan. 2, police received a report that a refrigerator valued at $749 was allegedly missing from an apartment rented by Cote and Robichaud in Coudersport. When police visited Cote and Robichaud’s new residence, they reportedly failed to answer while inside. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Feb. 10.
James Edward Wilfong, 41, of New Cumberland, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with false statement under penalty. On Sept. 26, 2020, Wilfong allegedly falsified information on an application to purchase a firearm from a dealer in Coudersport. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Dakota W. Aasted, 26, of Cuba, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. On Oct. 27, 2021, Aasted was the passenger in a vehicle stopped on E. Second Street, Sweden Township. He was allegedly in possession of leaf marijuana and glass smoking pipes and a grinder with and marijuana residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.