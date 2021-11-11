The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Joseph R. Kruger I, 32, of Hamburg, N.Y., was charged with Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana. On Aug. 23, during a traffic stop in an unrelated incident on Route 44, Summit Township, Kruger was allegedly in possession of marijuana and a smoking device. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.
John W. Welsh, 79, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, careless driving and duties at a stop sign. On Sept. 3, police observed Welsh fail to yield right of way at a stop sign on Route 6, Coudersport. Welsh allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .14% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Neal Brandon Klimek, 47, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and one count each of careless driving, driving on roadways lanes for travel, driving on right side and restraint systems. On Aug. 28, Klimek was the driver in a one-car crash on Buffalo Street, Coudersport. Klimek’s car hit a telephone, severing it in half, and a mailbox before spinning and coming to rest in a ditch. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .203% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Melinda Cassidy Smith, 21, of Austin, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records. On Sept. 9, Smith and another person reportedly filed a Petition for Emergency Relief from Abuse against another person, stating they chased them in their car on Route 155. State police who pulled over the car Smith was a passenger in for speeding alleged no other car was following them at that time. A preliminary hearing was held Oct. 18 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Daniel M. Butler, 32, of Roulette, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and one count each of driving while privilege suspended/revoked, license expired, small amount of marijuana and no rear lights. On Aug. 27, police observed Butler driving on Route 6, Eulalia Township, with an inoperable brake light. Police found Butler was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and displayed signs of being under the influence. A blood draw tested positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 5.