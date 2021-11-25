The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
James R.W. Mitchell, 40, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 5, during a traffic stop on Route 6, Sweden Township, police found the driver Mitchell to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe with burnt marijuana residue. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 19 and a formal arraignment scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Jason James Pentz, 40, of Ulysses, was charged by Sweden Township Police with two counts of driving under the influence of controlled substance and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, DUI — incapable of safe driving, DUI — highest rate of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving without a license, driving while privilege suspended or revoked, careless driving and reckless driving. On Sept. 7, Pentz allegedly almost struck a police cruiser head-on on North Hollow Road, Sweden Township. Pentz allegedly failed to stop when police activated emergency lights and sirens and continued before police blocked his car on Burrows Road. Pentz allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .165% BAC. Pentz’s license was suspended and he had an adult passenger in the front seat and a 10-year-old passenger in the back seat. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19.
Derrick Richard Barker, 30, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with tampering with public records, unsworn falsification to authorities and statement under penalty. On Oct. 18, Barker allegedly reported that he saw another individual leaving a daycare in Galeton, breaking an established safety plan, no details of which were available. Barker submitted a protection from abuse order against this person. Through an investigation, police found the individual was at work the day and time in question and every day that month. Security cameras across from the daycare reportedly did not show the individual or his car there at any time. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24.
Agnes Mary McGlinchey, 54, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with duties at stop sign, obstructed window, DUI/unsafe driving, DUI of alcohol or controlled substance and careless driving. On July 16, police observed McGlinchey fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Route 6 and Park Avenue, Coudersport. She was allegedly driving with numerous objects hanging from the rearview mirror that obstructed the view and displayed signs of intoxication. A blood draw tested positive for alcohol, diazepam and nordiazepam. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Shane Michael Bogsch, 20, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with duties at stop signs, failure to use signal, no rear lights, driving without a license, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Aug. 4, police observed Bogsch driving with an inoperable taillight and fail to use a turn signal or come to a complete stop at a stop sign on North East Street, Coudersport. Bogsch reportedly didn’t have a driver’s license and was in possession of marijuana in plastic baggies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Brett David Williams, 26, of West Mifflin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of no rear lights and obscured license plate. On Aug. 14, police observed Williams driving on Bailey Run Road, Wharton Township, with no brake light and a peeling license plate that could not be read. Williams allegedly displayed signs of marijuana use and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Tyler Leo Gorfido, 25, of Strongsville, Ohio, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with exceeding speed limits, not using low beam, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Aug. 27, police observed Gorfido 55 mph in a 45 mph zone on Route 6, Eulalia Township, and allegedly fail to turn off high beams when approaching a vehicle in the opposite lane. During a stop, Gorfido was allegedly in possession of marijuana and a weed pen. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 19 and a formal arraignment scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.