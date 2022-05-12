The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Ashton Kristopher App, 20, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with escape, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal conspiracy and false identification to enforcement authorities. On April 6, police responded to a home on North West Street, Coudersport, to serve App with an arrest warrant in a separate case. When police arrived, they reportedly heard a male’s voice inside believed to be App, who allegedly left before police were let inside. When contact was made with App, he allegedly provided a fake name and date of birth to police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Daniel J. Torpey, 37, of Ellington, Conn., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 1, police observed Torpey in a running vehicle parked behind Sheetz in Coudersport. Torpey allegedly displayed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests and was in possession of a THC vaping device and cartridge. A blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Michael P. Park, 54, of Altoona, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving. On Feb. 12, Park was reportedly the driver in a UTV crash on McConnell Road, Wharton Township. He was transported to UPMC Cole for his injuries and was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A blood draw tested positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.
Richard Whiskey Earle, 29, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Between October 2020 and February 2022, Earle allegedly failed several times to take his two children to the dentist after it was found they had gingivitis, severe decay and both needed several teeth removed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.