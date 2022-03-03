The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Amber Lynn Berlin, 41, of Smethport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Feb. 12, Berlin allegedly took $50 from the car of a person she was caring for as a nurse. The theft was reportedly captured on a neighbor’s security camera. Berlin then turned over the money, which matched the serial number as that stolen, to police after being pulled over on South Main Street. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.
Lanz Michael Young, 37, of Galeton, was charged by the Potter County District Attorney’s Office in two separate cases with failure to comply with registration requirements. In the first case, on Sept. 29, 2021, Young allegedly reported a change of address to the Potter County Probation Office as required by Megan’s Law. An investigation found that Young had allegedly lived on 5th Street, Galeton, for a year prior to reporting the change of address. In the second case, Young allegedly failed to report to the Potter County Probation Office for a quarterly check-in required between Dec. 25, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022. A preliminary hearing for both cases is scheduled for March 8.