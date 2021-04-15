The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Barry Scott Snook, 61, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC of .112%, four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid inspection, driving without insurance, turning movements/required signals, careless driving, failure to use a seat belt and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. On Jan. 25, police reportedly observed Snook driving with an expired inspection sticker on Route 6, Coudersport. During a traffic stop, police reportedly found marijuana, a glass smoking pipe and an open can of beer in the vehicle. Snook allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood test resulted in .112% and THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.
Elyse Marie Foster, 32, of Wellsboro, and Renee Erin Seger, 25, of Roulette, were both charged by the Potter County District Attorney’s office with furnishing drug-free urine. On Aug. 19, 2020, Foster allegedly provided Seger with a device to deliver clean urine during a test at the probation office that day. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 20.
Kirk Grant Padilla, 36, of Sweden Township, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Feb. 23, police found marijuana and a smoking device at Padillia’s home during a search warrant in a separate incident. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22.
Kyle David Jennings, 20, of Harrison Valley, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with failure to comply with registration of sexual offenders. On Sept. 1, 2020, police were notified that Jennings was allegedly not living at the address he registered under Megan’s Law. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.