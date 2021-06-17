The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Dion Alan Ayers, 23, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with simple assault, strangulation and recklessly endangering another person. On May 7, Ayers allegedly grabbed another person by the face and injured their arm, face a knees during a dispute on North West Street, Coudersport. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Justin Darnell Walker, 29, of Olean, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with following too closely, registration and certificate of title required, driving while license suspended, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 8, police reportedly observed Walker's vehicle following another too closely on Route 6, Eulalia Township. His driver's license was found to be suspended and he was allegedly in possession of about one gram of marijuana. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 15.
Jack Allen Gavitt, 65, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, DUI/unsafe driving and DUI/high BAC. On April 21, police observed Gavitt's vehicle cross the white fog line and almost hit a curb on North Main Street, Coudersport. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .202% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Bridget Ann Dowling, 27, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with no rear lights, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 8, police observed Dowling's vehicle with an inoperable license plate light on Route 6, Eulalia Township. Dowling was allegedly found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 15.
Nicholas Tyler Trego, 23, and Deborah M. Trego, 51, both of Coatesville, were both charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. On May 29, Nicholas allegedly struck another person with a closed fist on Prouty Road, Austin. During that altercation, Deborah allegedly hit Nicholas in the head with a glass bottle and punched him in the back of the head. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 6.
Tucker Ernest Machmer, 23, of Canton, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with strangulation, harassment and two counts of simple assault. On June 1, Machmer allegedly choked and hit another person at a home on Dwight Street, Coudersport. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Erica Lee Malaker, 43, of Austin, was charged in two cases by Pennsylvania State Police. In the first, she was charged with disregarding traffic lanes, failure to keep right, careless driving, driving without a license, failure to carry registration, investigation by officer/duty of operator, driver's license suspended/revoked, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, ignition interlock not equipped and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. On March 14, police observed Malaker cross the fog and yellow lines on Route 6, Coudersport, and almost hit a road sign. Her license was found to be expired and a required ignition interlock was not present in the vehicle. She allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, was in possession of marijuana and a smoked joint. A blood draw tested positive for amphetamine and THC. In the second case, Malaker was charged with illegal operation of vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while license suspended/revoked, driving without a license, license expired, turning movements and required signals, failure to use a seatbelt, failure to carry registration and notice of change to name or address. On May 24, police observed Malaker driving on Route 6, Coudersport, with a suspended/expired license. The vehicle had no ignition interlock as required by previous charges. Malaker was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt and couldn't produce her registration or insurance. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for June 15.