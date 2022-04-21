The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Michael David Jones, 54, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police in two separate cases. In the first case, Jones was charged with recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. On Feb. 2, Jones allegedly grabbed the steering wheel while another person was driving, causing the vehicle to go off North Hollow Road and become stuck. Jones reportedly left the scene of the crash, was visibly intoxicated when police located him and resisted arrest. In the second case, Jones was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. On March 31, Jones allegedly pushed another person to gain entry into their home on South Main Street, Coudersport. He reportedly yelled at the victim and threatened to harm them. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 19.
Charles Harry Austin, 50 of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with failure to register with state police and failure to verify address/be photographed. On Sept. 22, 2021, state police at Coudersport found that Austin reportedly no longer lived at the address on Summit Street in Austin that he previously registered through Megan’s Law. On Oct. 12, 2021, police were notified that Austin allegedly failed to complete his annual Megan’s Law verification. Austin’s former roommate reportedly told police Austin moved from the Summit Street home in summer 2020 and said he was moving back to Maine. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 19.