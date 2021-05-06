The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Jeremy Brian Fish, 51, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while privileges revoked or suspended. On April 24, police executed a search warrant on Fish’s home on Toles Hollow Road, Coudersport, after information from a confidential source. During the search, police reportedly found Fish in possession of 10 bundles of heroin, meth and baggies, and that he drove to his home with a suspended or revoked license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.
Adam Joseph Brown, 20, of Emporium, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with no headlights, disregarding traffic lanes, failure to keep right, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, make repairs/sell/etc. of offensive weapons, careless driving and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. On March 19, police reportedly observed Brown driving with a nonoperational headlight and veering over the double yellow lines on Route 872, Wharton Township. Police reportedly smelled marijuana during a traffic stop and Brown’s blood draw tested positive for marijuana. Brown was allegedly in possession of eight grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.
Donna R. Jordan, 50, of Emporium, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, careless driving, no rear lights, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, failure to use a seat belt, disregarding traffic lanes and disorderly conduct. On April 12, police reportedly observed Jordan swerving while driving with a nonoperational brake light on Route 6, Eulalia Township. Jordan was allegedly not wearing a seat belt and had an open beer bottle in the center console. A breathalyzer resulted in 0.175% BAC. While at the hospital, Jordan allegedly refused a blood draw and yelled at staff and patients. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.
Larry E. Fuller, 55, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with stalking and harassment. On March 25, Fuller allegedly pointed a Nerf gun at a neighbor and pretended to shoot them. Police noted several previous incidents involving Fuller that have reportedly caused the neighboring family fear. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.
Aimee Dianne Gamble (Crowl in another court document), 33, of Ulysses, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with perjury and false swearing. On Jan. 21, Gamble allegedly testified in court that another person charged in an ATV crash was not driving during the incident. The person charged and two independent witnesses reportedly told police that the person charged was the driver. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.
Nicole Lynn Calcagno, 36, of Bradford, was charged by Coudersport State Police with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal attempt — contraband. On March 16, a letter sent allegedly sent by Calcagno to an inmate at the Potter County Correctional Facility was found to contain suboxone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.