The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Nicole Lynn Snyder, 32, of Shinglehouse, was charged by the Potter County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and one count of flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment. In May 2021, Snyder allegedly aided another person in absconding from court-mandated treatment at Maple Manor, Coudersport. Text messages found on Snyder’s phone allegedly indicated she knew the person was wanted by police and that she arranged for she and the person to be transported out of Potter County. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 14.
Tiffany J. Whitehurst, 33, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana with intent to distribute, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding speed limits. On March 4, police observed Whitehurst driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Sweden Township. Whitehurst was allegedly in possession of a half-smoked marijuana blunt and a grinder with marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.
Ashlea Renee Burgett, 21, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana, failure to carry license and vehicle registration suspended. On Jan. 19, police observed Burgett driving on Cowley Hill Road, Portage Township, with a suspended vehicle registration. Burgett reportedly did not have her license and was allegedly in possession of a glass smoking device and a jar of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.
Ciara Esther Flores, 21, of Ashley, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. On Feb. 20, during a traffic stop on Route 6, Ulysses Township, Flores was allegedly in possession of a smoking device with marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.