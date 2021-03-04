The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Courtney Suzanne Jewell, 32, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Nov. 23, police received a report of drugs at a home on Oak Street, Austin. There, police reportedly found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which Jewell allegedly said belonged to her. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5.
Robert Matthew Goodliff, 41, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with harassment and stalking — repeatedly committing acts to cause fear. Between October 2020 and February 2021, Goodliff allegedly continued to contact someone after they reportedly told him to stop. He reportedly repeatedly sent gifts, wrote to the victim, showed up at their place of work and followed them in his car. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Darren Lassal Connelly, 53, of Port Allegany, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief damaging property. On Jan. 29, Connelly allegedly assaulted a victim by punching and kicking them, causing injuries and breaking their glasses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Taylor Jeanlyn Machmer, 26, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with three courts of terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, three courts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of disorderly conduct engaging in fighting. On Jan. 28, police received a report that Machmer pointed a loaded rifle at three victims outside a home on Dwight Street, Coudersport, while threatening to shoot them. She reportedly gave police the gun upon their arrival. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.