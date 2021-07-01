The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Antwan Lamon Cunningham, 43, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with no rear lights, DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .08%-.10% and three counts of DUI of alcohol or controlled substance. On May 1, police observed Cunningham driving on Eulalia Street, Coudersport, with an inoperable license plate light. Cunningham allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in THC and 0.098% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Kim Emmel, 57, of Ulysses, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance and defiant trespass. On April 29, Emmel reportedly drove to a home on Route 6, Coudersport, that she was previously asked to leave. She was allegedly found to be intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in THC and .11% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Dakota Orion Lynel Dunn, 19, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI of alcohol or controlled substance and one count each of failure to keep right, possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 23, police observed Dunn’s vehicle cross into the opposite late on Cowley Hill Road, Keating Township. Dunn allegedly displayed signs of impairment, was in possession of a baggie of marijuana and a blood draw tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.