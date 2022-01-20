The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Ryan Allen Olson, 20, of Salamanca, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of harassment and one count of terroristic threats. On Oct. 27, 2021, Olson allegedly chased someone with a knife, called them repeatedly and sent threatening messages on Facebook. A preliminary hearing was held Jan. 7 and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Joseph L. Askins, 35, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .16% and greater, DUI/unsafe driving, failure to drive at a safe speed, not wearing proper headgear on a motorcycle, no eye protection device, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving. On Dec. 6, 2021, Askins was reportedly the driver in a motorcycle crash on Buffalo Street, Eulalia Township. Askins allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and was not wearing a helmet or eye protection. A blood draw resulted in .216% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Timothy Edward Cole, 28, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with harassment. On Aug. 9, 2021, Cole allegedly made a threatening comment to a corrections officer while an inmate at the Potter County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.
Sarah Elizabeth Welch, 26, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and harassment. On Dec. 27, 2021, police responded to a physical dispute on Route 6, Coudersport, and witnessed Welch hit and spit at another person. She allegedly hit and shoved a police officer while being taken into custody. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
Michael Allan Cain, 55, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 21, 2021, police conducted a search of Cain’s home on Thorn Street, Austin, for a separate case. There they reportedly found a marijuana plant, marijuana buds and several items of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
Pamela J. Lanphere, 63, of Roulette, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, accidents involving damage, careless driving, failure to drive on roadways and failure to drive on right side of road. On Oct. 1, 2021, police observed Lanphere’s car swerving on East Second Street, Coudersport. During a traffic stop, Lanphere reportedly backed into the unmarked police vehicle causing $1,092.99 worth of damage. She allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for eight controlled substances. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.
William Patrick Lusk, 58, of Roulette, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked. On Nov. 18, 2021, Lusk allegedly displayed signs of intoxication while meeting with his probation officer. A breathalyzer resulted in .102% BAC and Lusk reportedly admitted to driving to the meeting while his license was suspended. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.