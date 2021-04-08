The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Angela Marie Bachman, 36, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with theft of services. Bachman allegedly failed to pay an outstanding bill of $344 at Anderson’s Garage, Coudersport, between June 18, 2020 and March 16. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.
Autumn Lynn Vossler, 27, of Austin, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with unauthorized use of a vehicle. On March 23, Vossler had allegedly failed to return a van she borrowed from another person by March 19 as previously agreed upon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
Joshua Lee Gockley, 29, of Camp Hill, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors. On July 7, 2018, police received a report that Gockley allegedly forced a child to perform oral sex on him in May of that year. The child described to police what happened, which Gockley reportedly denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.