The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Ashton Kristopher App, 19, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police in two cases; in the first case with possession of suboxone and possession of dug paraphernalia, and in the second case with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 18, police responded to Shop & Save in Coudersport for reports of a suspicious male. App was reportedly found to be in possession of suboxone and drug paraphernalia. On March 25, App was allegedly found unresponsive in a vehicle on North Main Street, Coudersport. Police activated naracan and reportedly found App in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia with suspected drug residue. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 29.
Brian L. Anderson, 29, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with stalking, ethnic intimidation and simple assault. On March 25, Anderson allegedly waited for another person to leave work at Goodwill in Coudersport, and followed them to Dollar General. There, he reportedly punched the victim in the head and neck while calling them racial slurs. The altercation reportedly carried into the store, where customers witnessed it. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.