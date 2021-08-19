The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
George Kritzberger, 60, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes, failure to use seatbelt and no rear lights. On May 27, police observed Kritzberger cross the double yellow line on Route 872 near the Austin Dam entrance. A traffic stop revealed Kritzberger was not wearing a seat belt and displayed signs of intoxication. A blood draw resulted in .136% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Heather Deane Jones, 46, of Coudersport, was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office with violations of the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act and of the pharmacy act. On May 24, Jones allegedly picked up a prescription of Clonazepam in her mother’s name at a pharmacy in Coudersport. The pharmacist then learned Jones’ mother had died the day before, which the Attorney General’s office confirmed with a death certificate. Jones provided the office with the prescription bottle, which reportedly contained 47 of the 60 tablets. A preliminary hearing was held Aug. 3 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Diyon Alan Ayers, 23, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with simple assault, strangulation and recklessly endangering another person. On May 7, Ayers allegedly grabbed another person by the face and a struggle ensued, causing injuries to the victim’s arm, face and knees. The victim also reported in February that Ayers had chocked them until they blacked out. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Benjamin Thomas Martin, 21, of Fleetwood, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with exceeding speed limit by 11 mph, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 21, police observed Martin traveling 66 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Sweden Township. A traffic stop revealed Martin was in possession of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. A preliminary hearing was held July 27 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Michael Cornelius Lott, 52, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, DUI/unsafe driving, depositing waste on highway, failure to use seatbelt, careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes. On April 3, police observed Lott cross the double yellow lines and throw a cigarette butt from his car on Route 872, Homer Township. Lott was reportedly found to be intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in .159% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Alex Geoffrey Dehaven, 28, of Smethport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with forgery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Feb. 22, Dehaven reportedly signed a check in another person’s name and cashed it for $100 without their permission. A preliminary hearing was held July 28 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Jeffrey Bennett Glasgow, 49, of Jeannette, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with improper signal, failure to keep right, DUI/unsafe driving and DUI/BAC .08%-.10%. On June 12, police observed Glasgow cross the fog line on Route 872, Wharton Township and fail to use a turn signal. Glasgow was reportedly found to be intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in 0.091%. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16.
Kenya Benner, 21, of Mt. Holly Springs, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 26, during a traffic stop on Route 6, Sweden Township, police found Benner to be in possession of marijuana blunts. A preliminary hearing was held Aug. 16 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas, where a formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 6.
Cherokee S. Pensyl, 26, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with disregarding traffic lanes, DUI/unsafe driving, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. On June 12, police observed Pensyl drive over the road lines on Route 6, Sweden Township. Pensyl was reportedly found to be intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in 0.071% BAC. Pensyl was also found to be in possession of an open can of beer while driving, needles and glass vials containing testosterone enanthate. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
Harold B. Trowbridge, 68, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with 16 counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of disorderly conduct, three counts of harassment, two counts of driving over a fire hose, two counts of DUI of controlled substance and one count each of public drunkenness, DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, reckless driving, careless driving and resisting arrest. On April 2, police observed Trowbridge drive over a fire hose and almost hit several firefighters during an active fire at Kaytee’s Restaurant, Coudersport. Trowbridge then exited his vehicle, pushed another person into his truck and jumped on top of them when they fell to the ground. He reportedly pushed a police officer, yelled obscenities and resisted arrest. A blood draw resulted in .187% BAC. A preliminary hearing was held July 26 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Karly Antonelle Nolan, 27, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with two counts each of unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records. On June 30, Nolan reportedly falsified information on an application to purchase a gun, which she bought online and had shipped to a gun shop in Coudersport. Nolan reportedly answered “no” to having a protection from abuse order against her, which she reportedly does until 2023. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.