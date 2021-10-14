The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Eric Wayne Shupe, 44, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements/required signals, failure to drive at a safe speed and failure to use a seat belt. On Oct. 10, police reportedly observed Shupe drive over the center lane of Cowley Hill Road, Portage Township. Shupe allegedly failed to pull over when police attempted a traffic stop, and led a chase traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone and 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. Shupe eventually pulled in a driveway on Four Mile Road, Emporium, and ran toward the door. Police deployed a taser, which was ineffective, but were reportedly able to take Shupe into custody while he was being physically resistant. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Gabriel Murray Weinberg, 29, of Roulette, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Aug. 27, Weinberg allegedly took a child’s scooter left outside Dollar General, West Chestnut Street, valued at $40. Weinberg was reportedly identified on surveillance video and was in possession of the scooter at his place of work. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Isaac Ramirez, 20, of Philadelphia, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of careless driving, turning movements/required signals and duties at stop sign. On June 25, police observed Weinberg fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and use a turn signal at the intersection of Routes 44 and 6. During a traffic stop, police reportedly smelled marijuana in Ramirez’s car and a blood draw tested positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Patricia Ann Tatrai, 41, of Cross Fork, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI, careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes. On June 28, police observed Tatrai cross lanes on Route 44, Sweden Township. Tatrai reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .29% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Bryan William Supplee, 25, of McPherson, Ks., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count of disregarding traffic lane. On Aug. 4, police observed Supplee travel over the fog lane of Route 49, Eulalia Township. Supplee reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Bethann Lois Smith, 25, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records/information. On Sept. 9, Smith reportedly filed a Petition for Emergency Relief from Abuse against another person, stating they chased her in their car on Route 155. State police who pulled Smith over for speeding alleged no car was following her at that time. Smith reportedly pled guilty to the speeding charge and did not show to testify to the petition in court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.