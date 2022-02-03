The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Beth Ann Lois Smith, 25, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with two counts of simple assault and one count each of resisting arrest and criminal trespass. On Jan. 21, Smith allegedly squeezed a one-year-old child, leaving marks on their rib cage, head and back at a home on Avenue A, Coudersport. She reportedly hit an adult and pushed them through drywall. When police arrived, Smith allegedly refused to leave and resisted arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Ryan Karl Grupp, 36, and Travis Allen Marsh, 34, both of Coudersport, were both charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Grupp was also charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of off-road lighting and careless driving. On Oct. 29, 2021, police observed Grupp driving on Route 6, Coudersport, with a LED light bar full illuminated on the front of the truck. He also reportedly drove on the fog line and displayed signs of impairment. A K9 indicated the presence of narcotics and police reportedly found methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills and tin foil containing a wax substance in the truck. Neither Grupp nor his passenger Marsh reportedly admitted ownership to the drugs. Grupp was also allegedly in possession of a syringe with clear liquid in his pants pocket. Grupp’s blood draw tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and norbuprenorphine. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Feb. 23.
Dakota O. Dunn, 20, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Police Department with two counts each of corruption of minors and distribution of marijuana and one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana. On July 22, 2021, police responded to Dunn’s home on East Second Street for a report of juveniles smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. There, police reportedly found two male juveniles, ages 15 and 17, hiding in the apartment. Dunn allegedly provided them with marijuana and was in possession of marijuana, a pipe and a grinder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.
Jessica Renee Pesco, 27, of Windber, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking. Between Oct. 24-29, Pesco allegedly made eight purchases with another person’s Maryland EBT card without their permission after visiting them in Austin. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.