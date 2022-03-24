The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Ryan Richard Dexter, 39, of Coudersport, was charged on March 17 by the Potter County District Attorney’s Office with escape and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment. On May 13, 2021, Dexter allegedly absconded from Maple Manor, Bradford Township, McKean County, after being sentenced there for treatment in a separate case. He was captured by police on May 18, 2021, when he tried to return to his home in Coudersport. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.
Cody Austin Bilby, 26, of Scio, N.Y., was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with rape, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment and two counts of indecent assault. On July 16-17, Bilby allegedly raped a 16-year-old in his car while parked at Parke Avenue and Dwight Street, Coudersport. Bilby reportedly told police he has never been to Coudersport and has never seen or heard of the victim. Security footage reportedly showed Bilby and the victim at Sheetz in Coudersport the night of the incident. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.
Daniel Thomas Moore, 29, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and temporary registration permits. On Feb. 7, police observed Moore driving on Route 6 West, Coudersport, with an invalid license plate. He had reportedly just purchased the vehicle and did not have the required temporary registration plate visible. Moore allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.
Dakota Michael Jones, 24, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with three counts of indecent assault. In early 2021, Jones allegedly attempted to touch an 11-year-old between their legs. The incident was reported to police through Potter County Children and Youth on Oct. 11, 2021. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.