The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Erick Mauricio Marquez, 25, of Bay Shore, N.Y., was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, two counts of prohibited acts and one count of maximum speed limits.
Elizabeth Anne Croff, 21, of Brentwood, N.Y., was charged in the same incident with two counts of prohibited acts and one count of permitting violation of title/DUI. On April 2, police observed Marquez driving 51.2 mph in a 35 mph zone on East Second Street, Coudersport. During a traffic stop, police reportedly smelled marijuana emanating from the car. Marquez and his passenger Croff, who owned the vehicle, were allegedly in possession of marijuana and rolling papers and both reportedly failed field sobriety tests. A blood draw on Marquez tested positive for THC. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 24.
Steven James Bojarski, 42, of Wattsburg, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count of careless driving. On March 31, police observed Bojaraki turn right from West 2nd Street onto Main Street on a steady red traffic signal where “no turn on red” signs are posted. Bojarski allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. A blood test resulted in .128% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
Mara Laurette Miller, 20, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with hindering apprehension, obstructing administration of law and criminal conspiracy. On April 6, while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on another person, police encountered Miller at a home on North West Street, Coudersport. Before she opened the door, police allegedly heard Miller inside talking to a person believed to be the one they were looking for. She allegedly told police she didn’t know where they person went, but later reportedly said she knew they had charges against them. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.