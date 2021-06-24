The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Darren James Rider, 20, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with DUI and general lighting requirements. On April 17, police stopped Rider’s vehicle on South Main Street, Coudersport, for an inoperable headlight. He was found to be under the influence of marijuana and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.
Jessica Lynne Kenley, 40, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest/law enforcement, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct/engaging in fighting, disorderly conduct/hazardous physical offense, disorderly conduct/unreasonable noise and harassment. On June 10, police observed Kenley laying in the left lane of travel on Route 6 while her vehicle was on the side of the road. As police tried to remove her from the street, Kenley allegedly resisted and struck the officer in the face and chest. She allegedly continued to act noncompliant in the patrol car and at the police station and reportedly urinated herself. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.
Patrick J. Dapp, 50, of Williamsport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, careless driving and DUI/unsafe driving. On March 28, Dapp reportedly arrived at the state police barracks in Coudersport to ask if he could sleep in the parking lot. Dapp allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in 0.129% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 18.
Joseph Rodney Vinglass, 51, and Linda Lou Anderson, 54, both of Altoona, were both charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of possession of unstamped cigarettes. On May 15, during a traffic stop in Portage Township, police reportedly observed several cartons of unstamped cigarettes in the vehicle. Vinglass, the passenger, allegedly purchased 44 cartons (8,800 cigarettes) and Anderson, the driver, allegedly purchased six cartons (1,200 cigarettes). Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 21.
Dillon James Green, 31, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by prisoner and recklessly endangering another person. On June 15, after being committed to Potter County Correctional Facility on separate charges, Green allegedly bit two corrections officers during an altercation. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.
Matthew Benton Billings, 36, of Whitesville, N.Y., was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. On April 28, Billings allegedly punched another person with a closed fist during an altercation over a traffic issue on South Main Street, Coudersport. The victim reportedly suffered a serious injury to the eye area requiring surgery. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29.
Megan Renee Mead, 35, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with aggravated assault of someone less than 18 years old, endangering the welfare of children and harassment. On Jan. 23, Mead allegedly hit a five-year-old child with a phone charger, causing an injury. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.
Adam Joseph Brown, 21, of Emporium, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI and one count each of no headlights, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, make repairs/sell/etc. of offensive weapons and careless driving. On March 19, police reportedly observed Brown drive over the fog line on Route 872, Wharton Township, with an inoperable headlight. Brown allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. He was found to be in possession of several grams of marijuana, joint roaches and a knife with brass knuckles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.
Daniel Castro Ocasio, 38, of Philadelphia, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana. On March 8, during a traffic stop on Route 6, Eulalia Township, the vehicle’s passenger Castro Ocasio was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 18.