The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Tannar Grace Orndoff, 22, of Crosby, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Jan. 16, Orndoff was the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police reportedly found her in possession of a glass smoking pipe and suspected methamphetamine residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.
Patrick Wayne Tomb, 35, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police in two separate cases. In the first case, Tomb was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, DUI/unsafe driving, tampering with evidence, false report, scattering rubbish, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, reckless driving, damage to property and speeding. On Oct. 19, 2020, Tomb's vehicle allegedly hit another vehicle parked in a driveway off Second Street, Sweden Township. Tomb reportedly fled the scene without notifying authorities and painted over the damage to his vehicle. Police found a hubcap and acceleration marks belonging to Tomb's vehicle at the scene. In the second case, Tomb was charged with furnishing drug-free urine. On Feb. 19, Tomb allegedly tried to provide urine that was not his own during a urine drug test at Potter County Probation. Preliminary hearings in both cases are scheduled.
Jan Marcos Carela, 19, of Holbrook, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Feb. 17, Carela was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana, wax THC and a metal grinder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.
Rachel Elizabeth Foster, 32, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of driving under the influence. On Feb. 18, police observed Foster drive over the center lines of Route 6, Sweden Township. During a traffic stop, Foster was allegedly found to be in possession of a smoking pipe with marijuana inside and other drug paraphernalia. A blood test resulted in THC and oxycodone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.
Cassidy Elise Main, 21, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with careless driving, DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/ BAC of .117% and driving without an inspection. On Feb. 5, police reportedly observed Main driving with an expired inspection sticker on Route 6, Coudersport. A traffic stop revealed Main was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and a blood test resulted in .117%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.
Brooke Michelle Hibbard, 28, of Dubois, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and careless driving. On Jan. 16, police observed Hibbard driving at fluctuating speeds and then pulling over on Cowley Hill Road, Portage Township. She allegedly displayed signs of impairment, told police she had injected methamphetamine and was possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia. A blood test tested positive for methamphetamine and other drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.
Wyatt Dalton Foth, 24, of Whitesville, N.Y., was charged by the Potter County District Attorney's office with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count each of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Dec. 9, 2020, Foth allegedly provided methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Coudersport. During a subsequent search warrant, police reportedly found Foth in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.