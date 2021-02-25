The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Alicia Desire Finnemore, 22, of Coudersport, was charged by Sweden Township Police with three counts of DUI controlled substance, reckless driving and careless driving. On May 28, 2020, Finnemore was allegedly the driver in a one-car crash on Brookland Road, Sweden Township. She was reportedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, which a blood test confirmed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Courtney Fontenot, 26, of Blossburg, was charged by Sweden Township Police with three counts of DUI controlled substance and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving without a valid inspection and driving an unregistered vehicle. On Aug. 3, 2020, Fontenot was allegedly the driver in a one-car crash at North Hollow and Burrows roads, Sweden Township. Fontenot’s car reportedly left the road, entered a field, crossed back over the road, went off an embankment, rolled over and slid on its roof. Police reportedly found a smoking pipe containing marijuana in her car, and a blood test came back positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Steven Bradley Metcalf, 18, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of DUI of a controlled substance, violations of turning movements/required signals, careless driving and reckless driving. On Dec. 19, police reportedly observed Metcalf fail to use a turn signal while driving in Austin Borough. Police found THC wax and drug paraphernalia in Metcalf’s car, and a blood test confirmed the presence of THC in Metcalf’s system. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.
George Robert Stuart, 57, of Emporium, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI general impairment, DUI high rate of alcohol, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving and reckless driving. On Dec. 31, police observed Stuart’s vehicle cross the center line on Route 155, Portage Township. Stuart reportedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood test resulted in 0.102% blood alcohol content. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.
David Walter Dehart, 63, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI general impairment, driving without a license, reckless driving, careless driving, unlawful operation on highways, duties at stop signs and three counts of violations of turning movements/required signals. On Jan. 21, police observed Dehart fail to stop at a stop sign and use turn signals while driving a golf cart in Austin Borough. Dehart allegedly displayed signs of impairment and refused breathalyzer and blood tests. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.
Dustin Edward Lamphier, 30, of Mills, was charged by the Potter County District Attorney’s office with three felonies of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. On Dec. 8, Lamphier was allegedly involved in the sale of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a home in Coudersport. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23.