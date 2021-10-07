The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Kristin Diana Taranto, 39, of Hastings, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Aug. 2, Taranto was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for traffic offenses on Route 6, Coudersport. Taranto was reportedly found to be in possession of a tin containing marijuana, THC balm, a grinder with marijuana, a glass contained of THC wax and two glass smoking pipes containing marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
Melinda Cassidy Smith, 20, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with simple assault and harassment. On Aug. 7, Smith allegedly punched someone in the face several times, causing a swollen lip. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.
Christopher J. Perkins, 58, of Kane, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and careless driving. On. Aug. 8, police observed Perkins slumped over his steering wheel while parked at the laundry mat on Route 6, Coudersport. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and had several empty beer cans in the vehicle. He reportedly told police he would stay there until he sobered up, but soon after, police observed Perkins almost hit two oncoming vehicles while driving through Coudersport. A blood draw resulted in .222% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.
Tiffany Renee Pigza, 27, of Altoona, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with obscured license plate, driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On July 23, police observed Pigza driving on Route 6, Coudersport, with a partially obscured license plate. Pigza was reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana and a glass smoking device. She also allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for amphetamine and THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.
John Ambrose, 59, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with speeding, a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. On July 3, police observed Ambrose traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Sweden Township. Ambrose was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana, displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.