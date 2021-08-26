The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Victoria Eliz Nekoranik, 30, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and improper sunscreening. On July 16, police observed Nekoranik driving with improperly tinted back window on Route 6, Coudersport. She was reportedly in possession of a baggie of marijuana, a grinder and rolling papers. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.