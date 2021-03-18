The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Lauren Ashley Tarabori, 29, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with disorderly conduct engaging in fighting, simple assault and driving with a suspended license. Jessica Renee Pesco, 26, of Windber, was charged in the same incident with disorderly conduct engaging in fighting and simple assault. On March 2, Tarabori reportedly drove to Pesco’s home and a physical altercation ensued. They allegedly hit each other, causing injuries. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 25.
Jackie Leigh Moran, 33, of Blossburg, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with harassment. Starting July 29, 2020, Moran allegedly contacted another person several times using different methods after being told not to contact them. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.