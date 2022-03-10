The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Jeremy Brian Fish, 52, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by deception. On May 14, 2021, Fish allegedly cashed a $700 check from another person for the purchase of a chicken shed. Fish then allegedly stopped answering the buyer’s calls and texts in attempts to pick up the shed. In July 2021, Fish reportedly told police he sold the shed to someone else and spent the money. He was given 30 days to pay the original buyer back, but allegedly still had not done so by February 2022. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.
Nicole Lynn Calcagno, 36, of Bradford, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal attempt. On March 16, 2021, an envelope was reportedly delivered to the Potter County Correctional Facility addressed to an inmate from Calcagno. The envelope contained suboxone, a schedule III controlled substance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 8.