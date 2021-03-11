The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Donald John Crosby, 70, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with resisting arrest, DUI/unsafe driving, disregarding traffic lanes, failing to carry registration, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and careless driving. On Feb. 27, police observed Crosby drive off the road when turning onto Route 6 from Route 44, Sweden Valley. During a traffic stop, Crosby reportedly failed sobriety field tests and a breathalyzer resulted in .232% BAC. Crosby allegedly refused to be taken to the hospital for a blood draw, attempted to get back in his vehicle several times and resisted arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 18.