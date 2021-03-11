Gavel
stock image

The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.

Donald John Crosby, 70, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with resisting arrest, DUI/unsafe driving, disregarding traffic lanes, failing to carry registration, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and careless driving. On Feb. 27, police observed Crosby drive off the road when turning onto Route 6 from Route 44, Sweden Valley. During a traffic stop, Crosby reportedly failed sobriety field tests and a breathalyzer resulted in .232% BAC. Crosby allegedly refused to be taken to the hospital for a blood draw, attempted to get back in his vehicle several times and resisted arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 18.

