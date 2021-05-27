The following individual are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Roy Robert Button, 40, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with failure to register with state police. On Jan. 2, after pulling Button over for a traffic violation on Route 6, Ulysses Township, police reportedly found he hadn’t registered the address on his driver’s license as required by Megan’s Law. Through an investigation, police found Button has been living at that address since sometime in 2019. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.
Rhonda Lynn Kauffeld, 58, of Roulette, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with unsworn falsification to authorities. On April 16, Kauffeld reportedly falsified an answer about a past drug-related conviction on a concealed carry weapons permit with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.
Jamie L. Nelson, 41, and Jeffrey Thomas Johnson, 34, both of Coudersport, were both charged by Sweden Township Police with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. In April 2019, Nelson and Johnson allegedly caused severe damage to home they rented on A Frame Road, Sweden Township. The landlord reported damage to the siding, windows and screens, counters, floors and carpets, as well as hundreds of holes in the walls and water damage, totaling an estimated $13,061. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 10.
Robert John Howard, 21, of Port Allegany, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. On Oct. 6, 2020, Howard allegedly threatened to kill students and blow up the IU9 school, North Main Street, Coudersport. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.