The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Angela R. Ketcham, 56, of Ulysses, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a small amount of marijuana, disregarding traffic lane, failure to use a safety belt and careless driving. On April 21, police reportedly observed Ketcham drive over the center and fog lines on Route 6, Coudersport. During a traffic stop, Ketcham was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt, displayed signs of impairment and was in possession of two whole marijuana cigarettes and two burnt ones. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 23.