The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Sabrina Marie Smith, 34, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana. On Sept. 5, during a traffic stop on Route 6, Sweden Township, Smith was allegedly in possession of a plastic baggie containing marijuana, a metal grinder, glass smoking pipe and liquid cannabis tincture. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Christopher L. Murray, 61, of Jamestown, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. On Sept. 26, during a traffic stop on North Main Street, Coudersport, Murray was allegedly in possession of a plastic baggie with 1-2 grams of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Aydan Richard Gor Nicka, 18, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count of exceeding speed limits. On July 26, police observed Nikca driving 58 mph in a 40 mph zone on Cowley Hill Road, Portage Township. During a traffic stop, Nicka allegedly displayed signs of marijuana use and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
Joshua Jedidiah Levin, 44, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of simple assault and one count each of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, disorderly conduct and harassment. On Nov. 19 and 20, police responded to the UPMC Cole, Coudersport, for Levin allegedly acting unruly and aggressive toward hospital staff. He reportedly ignored police orders, threatened to harm officers and attempted to punch and kick them. Levin allegedly further resisted police, who deployed a taser to subdue Levin. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
William Joseph Wolf, 38, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. In March 2020, Wolf allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a home in Coudersport. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6, but continued to Jan. 11, 2022.