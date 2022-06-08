The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Shea Elizabeth Nehez, 37, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper sunscreening, operating vehicle without valid inspection, failure to use safety belt, exceeding 25 mph speed limit and no headlights. On March 17, police observed Nehez’s vehicle traveling 33 mph in a 25 mph zone on Main Street, Coudersport. The vehicle also reportedly had an inoperable headlight, an expired inspection and dark tint. Nehez was allegedly not wearing a seat belt and police observed blunt cigars and marijuana cigarettes in the car. A K9 reportedly detected additional marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.
Noreen Williams, 39, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with three counts of bad checks. On May 10, Williams’ landlord reported that three rent checks dated Feb. 25, Nov. 16 and Dec. 23 totaling $3,700 had come back as reportedly having insufficient funds. Williams was allegedly notified via letter and Facebook messenger of the bad checks. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.