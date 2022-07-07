The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Taylor Rene Neiderhiser, 25, of Mt. Pleasant, was charged by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with two counts of prohibited acts. On June 3, a DCNR park ranger observed a smoking pipe that smelled of marijuana sitting in the cupholder of a camping chair at Patterson State Park. The occupants of the site, including Neiderhiser, were reportedly not there. Later that day, while patrolling Cherry Springs State Park, the same ranger observed a vehicle matching the description of the one registered to the Patterson site, which was unoccupied and reportedly had a marijuana pipe sitting on the center console. Neiderhiser was later found back at the Patterson campsite, where she reportedly turned over marijuana and paraphernalia to the ranger. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Amber Sue Lloyd, 40, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, vehicle registration suspended and careless driving. On April 30, police observed Lloyd driving a vehicle with suspended insurance on Route 6, Eulalia Township. Lloyd allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in .146% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Eric Thomas Lamont, 40, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 30, Lamont was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle stopped on Route 6, Eulalia Township. Lamont was allegedly in possession of marijuana chew, medical-grade marijuana and a smoking pipe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.