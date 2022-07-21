The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Larry E. Fuller, 56, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with harassment, stalking and unsworn falsification to authorities. On May 14, Fuller allegedly spit on another person during an altercation, which was reportedly captured on video and reviewed by police. Fuller allegedly provided a written statement to police that contradicted what was viewed on video. A police report states the stalking charge is due to several prior offenses involving Fuller against the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.