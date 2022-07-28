The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Nicholas James Vettese, 40, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with burglary, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property. On July 3, Vettese allegedly entered three homes on Peet Street, Route 6 and Mill Street before being told to leave by each victim. He allegedly stole a ceramic rabbit off one porch and left it at another home, and his cell phone was reportedly found in one of the yards. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.
Dakota Orion Lyn Dunn, 20, of Camp Hill, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and harassment. On Dec. 30, 2021, Potter County Children and Youth reported a possible assault of a 16-month-old with fingerprint bruises on their face. Dunn allegedly denied any knowledge at the time. On June 23, the Potter County District Attorney’s office received a letter from Dunn admitting he grabbed the child’s face, causing the bruising. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Cody Austin Bilby, 27, of Huntingdon, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief. On May 27, Bilby allegedly became irate and aggressive when told he was moving to a new block at the Potter County Jail. He allegedly threw an item at a corrections officer, slammed his cell door shut causing the officer to be locked in, shoved an officer, kicked the door of his new cell causing it to hit an officer and threatened an officer and their family. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
James Edward Rhinehart, 33, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, general lighting requirements and driving on right side of the road. On May 19, police observed Rhinehart drive in Coudersport on the wrong side of the road with an inoperable headlight. Rhinehart allegedly displayed signs of impairment, a blood draw tested positive for THC and he was allegedly in possession of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Sidney Sharp, 26, of Fostoria, Ohio, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, careless driving, improper sun screening and failure to use a seatbelt. On May 22, police observed Sharp driving with dark window tint in Coudersport. During a traffic stop, Sharp was allegedly in possession of marijuana, displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.