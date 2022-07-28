The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.

Nicholas James Vettese, 40, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with burglary, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property. On July 3, Vettese allegedly entered three homes on Peet Street, Route 6 and Mill Street before being told to leave by each victim. He allegedly stole a ceramic rabbit off one porch and left it at another home, and his cell phone was reportedly found in one of the yards. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.

