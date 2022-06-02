The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Jennifer Holly Rossman, 45, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with driving under the influence — high rate of alcohol, driving under the influence — combination and accidents involving damage to vehicle/property. On April 15, Rossman’s vehicle allegedly hit a car parked on South West Street. Police made contact with Rossman at her home just after the accident and reportedly observed her vehicle with damage matching that of the car hit. Rossman allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in .12% BAC and tested positive for prescription drugs and THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.
Sarah Jane Wick, 26, of North East, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with driving under the influence — general impairment, limitations on driving on left side of roadway and careless driving. On April 16, police observed Wick’s vehicle drive over the lines several times on Route 6/Main Street. During a traffic stop, Wick allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in .09% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.